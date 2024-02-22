russia's absence at Singapore's largest air show opens up opportunities for other companies to win the Asian market - Reuters

russia's absence at the Singapore Air Show, when its companies are struggling with sanctions and demands to support the invasion of Ukraine, gives competitors an opportunity to win some Asian customers. Reuters writes about this with reference to experts and sources in the industry, UNN reports.

At Asia's largest air show in Singapore, companies are demonstrating a wide range of systems, from sensors and small arms to massive transport aircraft, missiles, and satellites.

Usually, russian defense giants are well represented there. However, this year there were no russian companies among the participants. This gives their competitors an opportunity to find customers in Asia.

According to Robert Hewson, a representative of Swedish Saab, the Asian region is already moving away from russian equipment.

Sangshin Park, regional manager and head of international business development for Asia at Korea Aerospace Industries, noted that his company sold its FA-50 light fighter to Malaysia in a deal worth more than $1 billion. Malaysia also operates Russian-made aircraft, such as the Su-30.

Several other Southeast Asian countries, including Indonesia, Vietnam, Cambodia, and Laos, also use Russian or Soviet-made equipment, sometimes alongside Western models.

New opportunities are opening up for Western defense companies. In particular, South Korea will be a very prominent exporter in the region. Naval and maritime assets, UAVs and unmanned systems, as well as combat aircraft and helicopters capable of responding to challenges in the maritime and archipelagic environment would be a priority - said Malcolm Davies, senior analyst at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute.

An executive from a U.S. defense contractor said that sustainment of acquired systems is an important part of arms sales in Asia and other regions. He said it is an advantage for his company, and other Western and Asian industry representatives said their firms also see it as an advantage.

