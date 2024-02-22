Britain introduces a new package of sanctions against Russia on the anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine: what's on the list

The United Kingdom has expanded sanctions on more than 50 more individuals and businesses, a move aimed at reducing Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's weapons arsenal and war chest. The new sanctions package targets munitions producers, electronics companies, and diamond and oil traders, the UK Foreign Ministry said on Thursday, UNN reported.

"The sanctions have deprived Russia's war machine of approximately $400 billion," the British Foreign Office said.

Today's package of sanctions to mark the two-year anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine reportedly targets:

companies related to the production of ammunition

Russian importers and manufacturers of machine tools

oil and diamond traders.

Sanctions target people and businesses that supply munitions such as missile systems, rockets, and explosives. Sources of Russian revenue are also subject to restrictions, including trade in metals, diamonds, and energy.

The list reportedly includes four members of the board of the Russian state-owned diamond mining company ALROSA, including Yevgeny Agureev, Sergey Barsukov, Alexei Filippovsky, and Igor Sobolev. The list also includes five top managers or owners of Russia's leading copper, zinc and steel producers.

"Our sanctions are depriving Putin of the resources he desperately needs to finance his difficult war. Together, we will not give up in the face of tyranny. We will continue to support Ukraine in its struggle for democracy - as much as tripled," said British Foreign Secretary David Cameron.

