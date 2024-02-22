Britain introduces a new package of sanctions against Russia on the anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine: what's on the list

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 29738 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 109032 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 69743 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 273411 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 232936 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 191028 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 230652 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 251491 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157491 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 372116 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 86186 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 108414 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 74384 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 67241 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 42268 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 43688 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
01:12 PM • 109032 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
April 4, 06:27 AM • 273411 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 212508 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 232936 views
Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 19914 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 28071 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 28008 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 68259 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 75404 views
Britain introduces a new package of sanctions against Russia on the anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine: what's on the list

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25533 views

The UK has extended sanctions on more than 50 individuals and legal entities.

Britain introduces a new package of sanctions against Russia on the anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine: what's on the list

The United Kingdom has expanded sanctions on more than 50 more individuals and businesses, a move aimed at reducing Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's weapons arsenal and war chest. The new sanctions package targets munitions producers, electronics companies, and diamond and oil traders, the UK Foreign Ministry said on Thursday, UNN reported.

"The sanctions have deprived Russia's war machine of approximately $400 billion," the British Foreign Office said.

Today's package of sanctions to mark the two-year anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine reportedly targets:

companies related to the production of ammunition

Russian importers and manufacturers of machine tools

oil and diamond traders.

Sanctions target people and businesses that supply munitions such as missile systems, rockets, and explosives. Sources of Russian revenue are also subject to restrictions, including trade in metals, diamonds, and energy.

The list reportedly includes four members of the board of the Russian state-owned diamond mining company ALROSA, including Yevgeny Agureev, Sergey Barsukov, Alexei Filippovsky, and Igor Sobolev. The list also includes five top managers or owners of Russia's leading copper, zinc and steel producers.

"Our sanctions are depriving Putin of the resources he desperately needs to finance his difficult war. Together, we will not give up in the face of tyranny. We will continue to support Ukraine in its struggle for democracy - as much as tripled," said British Foreign Secretary David Cameron.

EU agrees on 13th package of sanctions against Russia on the anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine21.02.24, 11:39 • 28815 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

