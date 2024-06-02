Russians keep their submarines, in fact – in a semi-submerged position-Pletenchuk

the Russians keep their submarines in a semi-submerged position, which is not typical for a normal stay in port, but it is done to maximize the protection of these carriers. This was announced by the speaker of the Southern Defense Forces Dmitry Pletenchuk on the air of the telethon, reports UNN.

Details

according to Pletenchuk, when Russian ships go to sea, their movements are recorded, although they are difficult to track in the waters of the Black Sea.

At the same time, it is almost impossible for them to enter the northern part of the Black Sea due to the limited depth, and the probability of such maneuvers is very small.

"They launch missiles from an underwater position, so it is quite difficult to do this.

There was information that the Russians keep their submarines, in fact, in a semi-submerged position. Which is not typical for staying in a port. But they do everything possible to protect these carriers," Pletenchuk added.

recall

The main priorities for Ukraine in providing defense remain the strengthening of air defense systems. The second priority is artillery and necessary ammunition. The third priority is the supply of electronic warfare equipment.