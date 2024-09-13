ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 115334 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 117866 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 192052 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 150157 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 150954 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142084 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 195134 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112346 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 184263 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104980 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Russians hit Kupyansk with a drone: a 30-year-old woman was injured

Russians hit Kupyansk with a drone: a 30-year-old woman was injured

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19267 views

A 30-year-old woman was injured in Kupyansk as a result of a Russian FPV drone attack. She sustained an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound, and was treated by medics on the spot.

Today, on September 13, Russian troops attacked Kupyansk with a drone. A 30-year-old woman was injured in the attack. This was stated by the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleg Sinegubov, reports UNN.

Details

Today at about 15:20 occupants attacked Kupyansk. As a result of the enemy strike, a 30-year-old woman suffered an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound

- Sinegubov said. 

According to him, the enemy used an FPV drone with a munition. He also noted that the medics of provided all the help on the spot.

Recall

In the Kharkiv region, four people were killed and 18 others were injured in hostile attacks over the past day, September 12, including a 10-year-old girl and three rescuers.

Mayor: More than a million people are now in Kharkiv13.09.24, 13:40 • 19690 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyWar

