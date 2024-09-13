Russians hit Kupyansk with a drone: a 30-year-old woman was injured

Today, on September 13, Russian troops attacked Kupyansk with a drone. A 30-year-old woman was injured in the attack. This was stated by the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleg Sinegubov, reports UNN.

Details

Today at about 15:20 occupants attacked Kupyansk. As a result of the enemy strike, a 30-year-old woman suffered an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound - Sinegubov said.

According to him, the enemy used an FPV drone with a munition. He also noted that the medics of provided all the help on the spot.

Recall

In the Kharkiv region, four people were killed and 18 others were injured in hostile attacks over the past day, September 12, including a 10-year-old girl and three rescuers.

