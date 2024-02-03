Russians fired 218 shells in Kherson region, wounding 7 people, including a child

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 96742 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 124624 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 127215 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 168877 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 167730 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 272521 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177465 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166951 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148681 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 241736 views

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 104329 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 93374 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 68125 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 64593 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 76729 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 272521 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 241736 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 227014 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 252452 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 238421 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 124624 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 102452 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 102714 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 119080 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 119574 views
Russians fired 218 shells in Kherson region, wounding 7 people, including a child

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28268 views

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops fired 67 times at Kherson region, injuring seven people, including a child.

Russian troops attacked Kherson region 67 times over the past 24 hours, seven people were wounded, including a child, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin said on Saturday, UNN reports.

Over the past day, the enemy made 67 attacks, firing 218 shells, using artillery, mortars, MLRS, tanks, UAVs and aircraft. The enemy fired 49 shells at Kherson, including a guided aerial bomb. (...) 7 people were wounded in the Russian aggression, including 1 child

- Prokudin wrote on social media.

Russian military, according to him, hit residential areas of the region's settlements; damaged critical infrastructure and educational institutions in the regional center and in Kherson district; hit a kindergarten in Beryslav district, and caused damage to shops and a medical facility in Kherson.

Humenyuk: Russians do not draw conclusions about how much they can lose aviation, trying to find new launching borders03.02.24, 09:42 • 29708 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
beryslavBeryslav
khersonKherson

