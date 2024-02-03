Russians fired 218 shells in Kherson region, wounding 7 people, including a child

Russian troops attacked Kherson region 67 times over the past 24 hours, seven people were wounded, including a child, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin said on Saturday, UNN reports.

Over the past day, the enemy made 67 attacks, firing 218 shells, using artillery, mortars, MLRS, tanks, UAVs and aircraft. The enemy fired 49 shells at Kherson, including a guided aerial bomb. (...) 7 people were wounded in the Russian aggression, including 1 child - Prokudin wrote on social media.

Russian military, according to him, hit residential areas of the region's settlements; damaged critical infrastructure and educational institutions in the regional center and in Kherson district; hit a kindergarten in Beryslav district, and caused damage to shops and a medical facility in Kherson.

