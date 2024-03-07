$41.340.03
Russians drop a bomb on Toretsk, Donetsk region: there are wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 27374 views

Russians dropped a KAB-500 bomb on Toretsk, Donetsk region, injuring three civilians and damaging households.

The Russian army dropped a KAB-500 bomb on the private sector of Toretsk, Donetsk region, and there are wounded. UNN reports this with reference to the Donetsk regional prosecutor's office. 

According to the investigation, on March 7, 2024, at 11:10 a.m., the Russian army launched an air strike on the city of Toretsk. Once again, the occupiers used KAB-500 against the civilian population

- the statement said.

According to the prosecutor's office, the bomb hit one of the streets of the private sector, where three neighbors were talking to each other at the time - a 47-year-old resident and a 63-year-old man and woman. The victims were treated for contusion, an arm wound and a fracture. 

Several households were also damaged, and a fire broke out in one of them after a shell exploded.

Under the procedural supervision of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was initiated in the criminal proceedings on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
Toretsk
Donetsk
