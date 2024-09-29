Russians bring reinforcements to Hlyboke area - OTU “Kharkiv”

In the area of Hlyboke, the enemy moved personnel of the Storm unit of the 11th Tank Regiment of the 18th Motorized Rifle Division to strengthen the positions of the 79th Motorized Rifle Regiment of the 18th Motorized Rifle Division. In Vovchansk, the enemy deployed personnel to replenish current losses. This was reported by theNN with reference to OTU “Kharkiv”.

It is reported that the operational situation in the Kharkiv sector remains difficult. The Ukrainian defense forces continue to hold back the onslaught of Russian occupation forces.

In the vicinity of Hlyboke, the enemy moved personnel from the Storm unit of the 11th Tank Regiment of the 18th Motorized Rifle Division to strengthen the positions of the 79th Motorized Rifle Regiment of the 18th Motorized Rifle Division. It carried out a remote replenishment of ammunition using a UAV. The enemy was observed using robotic platforms to perform logistics tasks - the statement said.

In the Lukianets area, the enemy remotely mined the area with PFM-1 “Petal” and POM-2 mines.

“In Vovchansk, the enemy deployed personnel to the positions of the 82nd motorized rifle regiment of the 69th motorized rifle division of the 6th army to replenish current losses. The enemy focused its main efforts on conducting aerial reconnaissance with subsequent fire damage to the units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces,” the statement said.

It is also reported that near the village of Tykhove, the enemy attempted to assault a motorized rifle unit without the support of equipment. It was unsuccessful and retreated.

Over the past day, 1 enemy-initiated combat engagement took place. Russian occupants also conducted 5 air strikes using 11 combat aircraft, and launched 50 strikes with kamikaze drones. They fired 289 times at the positions of the Ukrainian defenders.

AddendumAddendum

As a result of the successful operation, DIU units completely liberated the territory of the Vovchansk Aggregate Plant and captured about two dozen occupants.