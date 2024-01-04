Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia region almost 160 times in one day: residential buildings were destroyed

On January 3, Russians conducted 159 strikes in Zaporizhzhia region, including 33 UAV attacks. There were no casualties, but one residential building was destroyed. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhya Regional Military Administration Yuriy Malashko, UNN reports.

Details

Occupants launched 159 attacks on 23 towns and villages on the frontline - Malashko wrote on Telegram.

According to him, Russian troops fired 111 times from artillery at the territories of Zaliznychne, Novodanylivka, Levadne, Hulyaypilske, Preobrazhenka, Poltavka, Robotyne, Novoandriivka, Orikhove, Mali Shcherbaky and other frontline settlements.

Russian proxies conducted 33 UAV attacks on Gulyaypol, Novoandriivka, Novodarivka, Charyve, Chervone, Malynivka, Mala Tokmachka, Shcherbaky, Robotyne, Poltavka, Pyatikhatky and Lobkove, 7 MLRS attacks on Orikhiv, Novodarivka, Mala Tokmachka, Novoivanivka, Robotyne and Pyatikhatky, and 8 aerial shells on Orikhiv and Novodarivka.

"There were 11 reports of the destruction of residential buildings. No civilians were injured," said the head of the RMA.

