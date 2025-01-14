Russians attacked Kyiv region again at night: what is known about the consequences

Air defense forces shot down enemy drones over Kyiv region at night, as a result of the Russian attack, the roof of a private house was damaged by debris, no one was injured, acting head of the Kyiv RSA Mykola Kalashnyk said on Telegram on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

"Another turbulent night for Kyiv region. The enemy attacked again with a UAV. Air defense forces were working in the region. There are targets downed. There are no casualties among the population. There were no hits to critical or residential infrastructure," Kalashnyk wrote.

"The roof of a private house was damaged as a result of the fall of the fragments of downed targets in one of the settlements. The fall of downed targets outside of settlements in open areas is also recorded," said Kalashnyk.

According to him, the operational services continue to work to identify the consequences of the enemy's night attack.

58 out of 80 enemy drones shot down over Ukraine