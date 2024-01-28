Russians attacked Beryslav in Kherson region with a drone: a man was wounded

In the afternoon, Russians attacked Beryslav in Kherson region with a drone. A 54-year-old local resident was injured. This was reported by the Kherson Regional State Administration, UNN reports .

The occupants dropped an explosive on a 54-year-old local resident, - the statement said.

Detali

It is noted that the man received an explosive injury and a leg injury. An ambulance took him to the hospital for medical care.

Recall

On January 27, 2024, Russian troops fired 102 times at Kherson region, launching 451 shells. One person was killed and two were injured when a drone dropped explosives on the Beryslav district. A fire also broke out in one of Kherson's districts, and rescuers found a dead man.