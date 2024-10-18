Russians attack an ambulance in Kherson region
Kyiv • UNN
Occupants dropped explosives from a UAV on an ambulance in Stanislav. Medical workers were not injured, but the vehicle was damaged. Russians shelled 12 localities in the region over the last day.
Russian occupants dropped explosives from a UAV on an ambulance in Stanislav, Kherson region. The medical workers were not injured. UNN reports this with reference to the Kherson RMA.
"In Stanislav, the occupation forces attacked an ambulance.
The vehicle was damaged as a result of the explosives dropped from the UAV. Fortunately, the medical workers were not injured," the statement said.
Addendum
Russian troops shelled 12 settlements of Kherson regionyesterday, on October 17. As a result of the hostile attacks, three people were wounded and some buildings were damaged.