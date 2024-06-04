Russians are holding a propaganda forum for Ukrainian youth in the occupied South - Center for National Resistance

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Popular news
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Russians are holding a propaganda forum for Ukrainian youth in the occupied South - Center for National Resistance

Russians are holding a propaganda forum for Ukrainian youth in the occupied South - Center for National Resistance

the Russians plan to hold a youth forum called "Young South" in the occupied cities of Ukraine this summer, which aims to ideologically process local youth through Kremlin propaganda and pseudo-intellectual speeches.

In the summer, Russians want to hold another forum for young people in the occupied territory of Ukraine. This was reported in the Center for National Resistance, reports UNN.

Details 

The Resistance clarifies that they have developed a network of pseudo-youth movements that are controlled by the Kremlin and are part of Russian propaganda. 

These movements attract local youth, promising to facilitate the educational process, material benefits and avoid problems in case of refusal. Gauleiters and "volunteers" from the Russian Federation are responsible for the network.

This summer, in that Zaporozhye region, in Berdyansk, Russians are to hold a youth forum "Yug molodoy" - an organization that copies the Soviet Komsomol system and educates the future nomenclature of the party

- stated in the center of National Resistance. 

It is noted that each region should send "volunteers" to the forum according to the plan approved by the Kremlin. Pseudo-intellectuals from the Kremlin's orbit and other "opinion leaders"will speak for the participants.

Recall

The National Resistance Center said that the Russian Federation plans to send more than 12,000 Ukrainian children from the occupied Luhansk region to propaganda camps in Russia for "re-education".

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics
ukraineUkraine
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia

