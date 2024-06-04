In the summer, Russians want to hold another forum for young people in the occupied territory of Ukraine. This was reported in the Center for National Resistance, reports UNN.

Details

The Resistance clarifies that they have developed a network of pseudo-youth movements that are controlled by the Kremlin and are part of Russian propaganda.

These movements attract local youth, promising to facilitate the educational process, material benefits and avoid problems in case of refusal. Gauleiters and "volunteers" from the Russian Federation are responsible for the network.

This summer, in that Zaporozhye region, in Berdyansk, Russians are to hold a youth forum "Yug molodoy" - an organization that copies the Soviet Komsomol system and educates the future nomenclature of the party - stated in the center of National Resistance.

It is noted that each region should send "volunteers" to the forum according to the plan approved by the Kremlin. Pseudo-intellectuals from the Kremlin's orbit and other "opinion leaders"will speak for the participants.

Recall

The National Resistance Center said that the Russian Federation plans to send more than 12,000 Ukrainian children from the occupied Luhansk region to propaganda camps in Russia for "re-education".