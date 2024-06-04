Russians are holding a propaganda forum for Ukrainian youth in the occupied South - Center for National Resistance
Kyiv • UNN
the Russians plan to hold a youth forum called "Young South" in the occupied cities of Ukraine this summer, which aims to ideologically process local youth through Kremlin propaganda and pseudo-intellectual speeches.
In the summer, Russians want to hold another forum for young people in the occupied territory of Ukraine. This was reported in the Center for National Resistance, reports UNN.
Details
The Resistance clarifies that they have developed a network of pseudo-youth movements that are controlled by the Kremlin and are part of Russian propaganda.
These movements attract local youth, promising to facilitate the educational process, material benefits and avoid problems in case of refusal. Gauleiters and "volunteers" from the Russian Federation are responsible for the network.
Occupants plan to deport tens of thousands of Ukrainian children to Russia during the summer - ISW29.05.24, 10:37 • 23596 views
This summer, in that Zaporozhye region, in Berdyansk, Russians are to hold a youth forum "Yug molodoy" - an organization that copies the Soviet Komsomol system and educates the future nomenclature of the party
It is noted that each region should send "volunteers" to the forum according to the plan approved by the Kremlin. Pseudo-intellectuals from the Kremlin's orbit and other "opinion leaders"will speak for the participants.
Recall
The National Resistance Center said that the Russian Federation plans to send more than 12,000 Ukrainian children from the occupied Luhansk region to propaganda camps in Russia for "re-education".