Russians again struck Sumy Regional State Administration, there are injured - RMA

Russian troops struck the Sumy Regional State Administration again, there are casualties, reported Oleg Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, on Wednesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

An hour ago, the Russians struck the building of the Sumy Regional State Administration again. As a result of the strike on the center of Sumy, people were injured. A 75-year-old victim with a shrapnel wound was hospitalized. - reported the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleg Hryhorov.

According to him, "people are being provided with the necessary assistance, all emergency services are involved."

Hryhorov reminded that "on Friday and Saturday, the enemy had already attacked the building of the regional state administration with attack drones." "Today – a new attempt to destroy," he noted.

"Russia systematically strikes civilian and administrative infrastructure, seeking to intimidate people and destabilize the region. A series of strikes on the administration building indicate that the enemy may continue attempts to destroy it. Therefore, we ask you to consider safety and refrain from being near administrative buildings and critical infrastructure facilities during air raids," Hryhorov emphasized.

"Despite everything, the Sumy Regional Military Administration team is working. We make all necessary decisions without delay," he stressed.

Russian drone hit the center of Sumy, damaging the building of the Regional State Administration