12:06 PM • 6020 views
Powerful earthquake near Kamchatka caused tsunami threat in dozens of countriesPhotoVideo
Exclusive
10:44 AM • 22699 views
Spokesperson for the OSOU "Khortytsia" answered whether Pokrovsk is surrounded by Russians
09:50 AM • 18343 views
PrivatBank won the court case in London against Kolomoisky and Bogolyubov
09:57 AM • 30052 views
"Contract 18-24" launched for drone operators for two years: details
09:53 AM • 57914 views
Dormition Fast 2025: what are the rules for nutrition and prohibitions
July 30, 06:09 AM • 39838 views
Head of ARMA Duma wrote a letter of resignation
July 29, 08:14 PM • 62123 views
Russian Federation launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: three killed, 18 wounded
July 29, 07:02 PM • 62878 views
No threat to the population: the Ministry of Internal Affairs assured that the radiation level in Zaporizhzhia is within normal limits
July 29, 05:50 PM • 52378 views
By August 8: Trump shortens Putin's "deadline" to 10 days
July 29, 05:22 PM • 57211 views
In Ukraine, the "Contract 18-24" program will be expanded to attract motivated people to work with drones - Zelenskyy
Publications
Exclusives
Tags
Authors
Russians again struck Sumy Regional State Administration, there are injured - RMA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1064 views

Russian troops once again attacked the building of the Sumy Regional State Administration, wounding a 75-year-old woman. This is the third attack on the administrative building this week.

Russians again struck Sumy Regional State Administration, there are injured - RMA

Russian troops struck the Sumy Regional State Administration again, there are casualties, reported Oleg Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, on Wednesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

An hour ago, the Russians struck the building of the Sumy Regional State Administration again. As a result of the strike on the center of Sumy, people were injured. A 75-year-old victim with a shrapnel wound was hospitalized.

- reported the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleg Hryhorov.

According to him, "people are being provided with the necessary assistance, all emergency services are involved."

Hryhorov reminded that "on Friday and Saturday, the enemy had already attacked the building of the regional state administration with attack drones." "Today – a new attempt to destroy," he noted.

"Russia systematically strikes civilian and administrative infrastructure, seeking to intimidate people and destabilize the region. A series of strikes on the administration building indicate that the enemy may continue attempts to destroy it. Therefore, we ask you to consider safety and refrain from being near administrative buildings and critical infrastructure facilities during air raids," Hryhorov emphasized.

"Despite everything, the Sumy Regional Military Administration team is working. We make all necessary decisions without delay," he stressed.

Russian drone hit the center of Sumy, damaging the building of the Regional State Administration26.07.25, 14:58 • 4420 views

Julia Shramko

War
Sumy