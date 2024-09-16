russian X-22 missiles are probably no longer being produced - Pletenchuk

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM
russian X-22 missiles are probably no longer being produced - Pletenchuk

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26351 views

The Ukrainian Navy spokesman said that russia continues to use X-22 missiles developed more than 50 years ago. These missiles are probably no longer in production and have a significant deviation from the target due to the design of the nuclear warhead.

The X-22 missiles, which were developed in the soviet union more than 50 years ago, are probably no longer being produced, but russia continues to use them. This was stated by Ukrainian Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk during a telethon, UNN correspondent reports.

The X-22 missiles can be divided "50-50" because more than 50 years ago these missiles entered service. Most likely, they are no longer being produced, it is a very outdated type of weapon

- Pletenchuk said.

He said that because the missile was designed to have a nuclear warhead, the deviation from the target could have been very significant.

The missile was designed to have a nuclear warhead, so a 50 km error was not a problem for it. In any case, this is an outdated model. It also uses strategic aviation to launch it, which has already been done with Tu-22s, indicating that the кussians do not dare to come close to the Ukrainian coast using tactical aircraft

- The Navy spokesman added.

Recall 

The recent deployment of 16 ships of the russian black sea fleet for non-combat missions may indicate that the russian command feels the fleet at the novorossiysk base is in danger. 

Iryna Kolesnik

War

