russian X-22 missiles are probably no longer being produced - Pletenchuk

The X-22 missiles, which were developed in the soviet union more than 50 years ago, are probably no longer being produced, but russia continues to use them. This was stated by Ukrainian Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk during a telethon, UNN correspondent reports.

The X-22 missiles can be divided "50-50" because more than 50 years ago these missiles entered service. Most likely, they are no longer being produced, it is a very outdated type of weapon - Pletenchuk said.

He said that because the missile was designed to have a nuclear warhead, the deviation from the target could have been very significant.

The missile was designed to have a nuclear warhead, so a 50 km error was not a problem for it. In any case, this is an outdated model. It also uses strategic aviation to launch it, which has already been done with Tu-22s, indicating that the кussians do not dare to come close to the Ukrainian coast using tactical aircraft - The Navy spokesman added.

Recall

The recent deployment of 16 ships of the russian black sea fleet for non-combat missions may indicate that the russian command feels the fleet at the novorossiysk base is in danger.

