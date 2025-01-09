ukenru
Russian propaganda films about Maidan and Donbas to be screened in Italy
Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34754 views

Two Russian propaganda films, Maidan, the Road to War and Children of Donbas, are scheduled to be screened in Italy in January and February 2025. Ukraine's State Film Agency appealed to the embassy to prevent the screenings.

Screenings of Russian-made propaganda films are scheduled in Italy - "Maidan, the Road to War" and "Children of Donbass". The State Film Agency is concerned and calls for the screenings to be canceled, UNN reports.

"The State Film Agency of Ukraine expresses concern about the planned screenings of Russian-made propaganda films Maidan, the Road to War and I bambini del Donbass in various Italian cities in January-February 2025," the statement said.

The State Film Agency argues that, in particular, the film "Maidan, the Road to War" was created by the state Russian propaganda channel Russia Today, which casts doubt on the objectivity of the events presented.

Also, the film Children of Donbas uses emotional impact with sensitive topics and manipulates the real situation.

In addition, Donbass Italia, an organization known for distributing other propaganda materials, is involved in distribution.

"These films may contain distorted information about the events of the Revolution of Dignity and the Russian-Ukrainian war. Their screening at cultural venues in Italy during a full-scale war in Ukraine may contribute to disinformation and manipulation of public opinion," the State Film Agency notes.

It is reported that the State Film Agency has asked the Embassy of Ukraine in the Italian Republic to take measures to prevent the screening of these films.

State Film Agency demands to exclude Russian film “Deaf Lovers” from Tallinn Festival program12.11.24, 15:48 • 17324 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

WarPoliticsCulture
italyItaly
ukraineUkraine

