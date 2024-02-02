Russian military-industrial complex suffers losses due to the war - CNS

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Russian military-industrial complex suffers losses due to the war - CNS

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21913 views

Russia's military-industrial complex is suffering losses due to inflation and bureaucratic problems that prevent factories from fulfilling growing government orders, according to documents accessed by Ukrainian hackers.

Activists of the Cyber Resistance have gained access to documents in which representatives of the Russian military-industrial complex complain about losses. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance, UNN reports .

The imperfections of the Russian bureaucratic model and inflation do not allow military-industrial complex plants to fulfill government orders. This is stated in a letter intercepted by activists from the general director of the Murom Instrument-Making Plant, Dmitry Fadeev,

- the statement said.

Details

It is noted that as the director of the League of Defense Enterprises in the Volodymyr region, he complains that factories must deliver products at prices fixed in 2019. And buy parts at market prices and in advance.

At the same time, the money from the state is not enough even to cover the interest on the loan that needs to be taken out to pay off suppliers. In addition, the money can be taken out of the company only after the contract is completed, but contracts are signed for 3-5 years, and this money is actually frozen all this time.

As a result, for example, the Murom plant suffered a loss of 70 million rubles in the production of the navigation system "product 1T146" alone. As a result, the plant cannot fulfill orders, which are constantly growing.

In the letter, the occupiers' handbook also complains that there is a shortage of workers at the factories due to mass mobilization and lack of housing. Even the construction of real barracks in the region does not help.

Recall

As UNN wrote, British intelligence suggested that corruptionis likely to be one of the factors that significantly undermine the effectiveness of the Russian army.

Olga Rozgon

War

