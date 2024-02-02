Russian military-industrial complex suffers losses due to the war - CNS

Activists of the Cyber Resistance have gained access to documents in which representatives of the Russian military-industrial complex complain about losses. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance, UNN reports .

The imperfections of the Russian bureaucratic model and inflation do not allow military-industrial complex plants to fulfill government orders. This is stated in a letter intercepted by activists from the general director of the Murom Instrument-Making Plant, Dmitry Fadeev, - the statement said.

Details

It is noted that as the director of the League of Defense Enterprises in the Volodymyr region, he complains that factories must deliver products at prices fixed in 2019. And buy parts at market prices and in advance.

At the same time, the money from the state is not enough even to cover the interest on the loan that needs to be taken out to pay off suppliers. In addition, the money can be taken out of the company only after the contract is completed, but contracts are signed for 3-5 years, and this money is actually frozen all this time.

As a result, for example, the Murom plant suffered a loss of 70 million rubles in the production of the navigation system "product 1T146" alone. As a result, the plant cannot fulfill orders, which are constantly growing.

In the letter, the occupiers' handbook also complains that there is a shortage of workers at the factories due to mass mobilization and lack of housing. Even the construction of real barracks in the region does not help.

Recall

As UNN wrote, British intelligence suggested that corruptionis likely to be one of the factors that significantly undermine the effectiveness of the Russian army.