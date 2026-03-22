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Russian hackers hack messengers, Signal and WhatsApp under attack - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 94 views

The FBI has uncovered mass attacks on Signal targeting officials and journalists. Attackers tricked users into providing security codes without breaking the app's encryption itself.

Russian hackers hack messengers, Signal and WhatsApp under attack - media

Hackers linked to Russian intelligence services are attacking users of consumer messengers. According to the FBI and the US Cybersecurity Agency, they have already managed to hack thousands of accounts. This is reported by Reuters, transmits UNN.

Details

Hackers linked to Russian intelligence services are attacking users of consumer messengers such as Signal, the FBI and the US cybersecurity agency CISA said on Friday.

- the publication writes.

In a joint statement, the FBI and CISA noted that hackers had successfully compromised thousands of such accounts, without going into details.

This activity targets individuals of high intelligence value, such as current and former US government officials, military personnel, political figures, and journalists.

- the statement says.

In addition, it is noted that hackers managed to bypass application security by imitating security and tricking users into disclosing their security codes.

At the same time, Signal emphasizes that the hacking attacks were "carried out through sophisticated phishing campaigns designed to trick users into sharing information," and that its encryption and infrastructure were not compromised.

Recall

Cybersecurity experts are recording a surge in activity of pro-Iranian and Russian hackers, who are increasingly attacking the United States and its allies.

Alla Kiosak

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