Russian hackers changed tactics in cyberattacks against Ukraine - State Special Communications Service

The State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine announced a change in Russian tactics during cyberattacks. They noted that the enemy constantly changes its approaches, which requires an immediate reaction from defenders. This is reported by UNN with reference to the State Special Communications Service.

Details

Kyrylo Zaporozhets, head of the department of the Cyber Protection Department of the State Special Communications Service Administration, believes that the main lesson of the intense cyber confrontation was the need for decentralization of management and decision-making.

In a high-intensity conflict, a centralized hierarchy becomes too slow. We saw that government agencies work better when local specialists have the authority to independently isolate networks or change configurations during an incident. Flexibility of the structure is more important than a rigid vertical of management - he noted.

Kyrylo Zaporozhets added that Russian hackers have become much more adaptable - they have moved from obvious destructive attacks to hidden operations. Ukrainian specialists observe a transition from loud destructive attacks to hidden, long-term espionage and entrenchment in supply chains, he noted.

A separate threat is the involvement of "civilian" hackers by Russian special services. This blurs the lines between state espionage and cybercrime, complicating the attribution of attacks and response to them, Kyrylo Zaporozhets emphasized.

Recall

Russian hackers hacked the gov.ua server to spread the DarkSword spyware. 270 million Apple devices with iOS 18.4-18.6.2 were at risk.