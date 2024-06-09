Russian Federation shelled Aleksandrovka in Kherson region in the morning: there is a victim

On the morning of June 9, Russian troops shelled Aleksandrovka, Kherson region, injuring a 53-year-old woman. This was reported in the Kherson RMA, reports UNN.

This morning, the Russian army covered Aleksandrovka in the Stanislavskaya community with fire. as a result of the shelling, a 53-year-old woman was injured. She was diagnosed with explosive and traumatic brain injuries, as well as a concussion - says the RMA message.

It is noted that doctors treated the victim on the spot, she refused to be hospitalized.

