Russian Federation shelled Aleksandrovka in Kherson region in the morning: there is a victim
Kyiv • UNN
A 53-year-old woman suffered explosive and traumatic brain injuries, as well as a concussion, after Russian troops shelled Aleksandrovka in the Kherson region on the morning of June 9.
On the morning of June 9, Russian troops shelled Aleksandrovka, Kherson region, injuring a 53-year-old woman. This was reported in the Kherson RMA, reports UNN.
This morning, the Russian army covered Aleksandrovka in the Stanislavskaya community with fire. as a result of the shelling, a 53-year-old woman was injured. She was diagnosed with explosive and traumatic brain injuries, as well as a concussion
It is noted that doctors treated the victim on the spot, she refused to be hospitalized.
