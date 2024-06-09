In Kherson region, one person was killed and 4 others were wounded due to shelling by the Russian army
Kyiv • UNN
In the Kherson region, as a result of Russian shelling, 1 person was killed and 4 others were injured.
In the Kherson region, due to Russian aggression, 1 person was killed and 4 more were injured. This was announced by the chairman of the Kherson RMA Alexander Prokudin, reports UNN.
Details
According to the information, over the past day, Gavrilovka, Berislav, Zmiyevka, Tomina Balka, Belozerka, Burgunka, Republican, Dudchany, Antonovka, Tokarevka, Veletenskoye, Mikhaylovka, Ivanovka, Chaikino, Sadovoye and the city of Kherson were under enemy fire and airstrikes.
the Russian military hit residential areas of settlements in the region, in particular, 13 private houses were damaged. A car hit was also recorded.
