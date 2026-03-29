Russian drone attack on Mykolaiv region - 13-year-old girl dies in hospital

$43.8850.61
ukenru
09:25 AM • 6070 views
Delays in Ukraine's NATO accession - The Telegraph reveals the real reasons
07:21 AM • 15698 views
How to properly prepare for Easter - useful rules and tips
March 28, 05:19 PM • 22170 views
Ex-Minister Solskyi remanded in custody for grain fraud - Kravchenko
March 28, 01:04 PM • 41107 views
General Staff confirms damage to "Flamingo" plant of "Promsintez" in Russia's Samara region
March 28, 12:29 PM • 37942 views
Ukraine and Qatar signed a defense cooperation agreement
March 28, 11:56 AM • 33744 views
"It's a fake": Ukraine denied information about Iran's strike on a warehouse with Ukrainians in Dubai
March 28, 08:59 AM • 32198 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine speaks with Americans daily and is working to ensure peace talks happen - anywhere
March 28, 08:29 AM • 28524 views
Zelenskyy continues his tour of the Persian Gulf region - agreed with the UAE on cooperation in security and defenseVideo
March 28, 07:00 AM • 25536 views
"If you can do better, we'll step aside": Rubio sharply responded to Kallas regarding US loss of patience with Russia - Axios
March 28, 07:00 AM • 45845 views
Clock change: when and why the time is changed to daylight saving time
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+14°
2.6m/s
58%
746mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russia threatened South Korea with a "response" if it transfers weapons to UkraineMarch 29, 03:28 AM • 11896 views
Drones once again attacked the Leningrad region, damaging the port of Ust-LugaMarch 29, 03:46 AM • 12209 views
ATESH partisans burned down electronic warfare nodes near Novgorod and opened the way for drones to the aircraft factoryPhotoVideoMarch 29, 04:08 AM • 11430 views
North Korea tested a new missile engine, with which a missile can reach the USMarch 29, 04:43 AM • 7550 views
From tits to storks - what birds live in Ukraine and where to find themPhoto07:40 AM • 11803 views
Publications
From tits to storks - what birds live in Ukraine and where to find themPhoto07:40 AM • 11914 views
How to properly prepare for Easter - useful rules and tips07:21 AM • 15698 views
Benefits of marigolds: medicinal properties and uses of the plantMarch 28, 10:58 AM • 31930 views
Clock change: when and why the time is changed to daylight saving timeMarch 28, 07:00 AM • 45845 views
Movie Reviews 2026: Ukrainian and World PremieresVideoMarch 27, 09:23 PM • 40710 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Vitaliy Kim
Olha Kharlan
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ihor Terekhov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Israel
Lebanon
Advertisement
UNN Lite
HBO revealed plans for "Game of Thrones" spin-offsMarch 28, 02:00 PM • 16120 views
Trailer for new Harry Potter series sets historic viewing recordVideoMarch 28, 01:27 PM • 16629 views
Trump considers renaming Strait of Hormuz after himself upon taking control - reportVideoMarch 28, 12:57 PM • 17550 views
Britney Spears accuses ex-bodyguard of iCloud hack - new high-profile scandalMarch 27, 05:38 PM • 23090 views
Oleksiy Sukhanov revealed whether his heart is currently taken and how he feels about relationshipsMarch 27, 03:21 PM • 26770 views
Actual
Technology
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Shahed-136
Social network
BM-30 Smerch

Russian drone attack on Mykolaiv region - 13-year-old girl dies in hospital

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1912 views

Ten people were injured in the Voskresenska community due to falling drone debris. One child died in the hospital, and two more injured are in serious condition.

Russian drone attack on Mykolaiv region - 13-year-old girl dies in hospital

A 13-year-old girl died in a hospital in Mykolaiv Oblast as a result of a Russian attack. This was reported by the head of the Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration, Vitaliy Kim, as reported by UNN.

Details

The occupiers attacked the region throughout the day and night of March 28 with "Shahed" type drones.

In the Voskresenska community of Mykolaiv district, as a result of the attack and the fall of UAV debris on the territory of a public recreation area, ten people were injured - two women aged 40 and 18, five girls and three boys aged 10 to 16.

- Kim stated.

All injured were hospitalized.

As of the morning of March 29, a 40-year-old woman and two girls aged 13 and 15 are in serious condition, while the other six injured children are in moderate condition. Three private households, three shops, and a car were damaged.

- Vitaliy Kim added.

In Voznesensk district, windows of an educational institution and a power line were damaged. One of the settlements in the district was partially de-energized. There were no casualties.

Recall

On Sunday, March 29, as a result of a Russian drone strike on Kherson, a woman was killed and a man was injured.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Real estate
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Mykolaiv Oblast
Vitaliy Kim
Kherson