Russian drone attack on Mykolaiv region - 13-year-old girl dies in hospital

A 13-year-old girl died in a hospital in Mykolaiv Oblast as a result of a Russian attack. This was reported by the head of the Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration, Vitaliy Kim, as reported by UNN.

Details

The occupiers attacked the region throughout the day and night of March 28 with "Shahed" type drones.

In the Voskresenska community of Mykolaiv district, as a result of the attack and the fall of UAV debris on the territory of a public recreation area, ten people were injured - two women aged 40 and 18, five girls and three boys aged 10 to 16. - Kim stated.

All injured were hospitalized.

As of the morning of March 29, a 40-year-old woman and two girls aged 13 and 15 are in serious condition, while the other six injured children are in moderate condition. Three private households, three shops, and a car were damaged. - Vitaliy Kim added.

In Voznesensk district, windows of an educational institution and a power line were damaged. One of the settlements in the district was partially de-energized. There were no casualties.

Recall

On Sunday, March 29, as a result of a Russian drone strike on Kherson, a woman was killed and a man was injured.