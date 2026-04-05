Russian drone attack on Chernihiv region on April 4 - man killed, houses damaged

Photo: National Police of Ukraine

As a result of a Russian UAV attack on Saturday, April 4, a resident of Chernihiv Oblast was killed. This was reported by UNN with reference to the National Police of Ukraine.

Details

The victim was a resident of the Snovsk community of Koriukivka district, born in 1985. A private house and an agricultural enterprise were also damaged.

The police are documenting the consequences of enemy attacks. Information about the events has been entered into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (war crimes) - the police report states.

Recall

As a result of a recent Russian attack on Sumy, 30 people were injured, including 18 children aged 2 to 15. More than 20 apartment buildings, private houses, and the gas network were also damaged.