NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 58596 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 66067 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 88199 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 171209 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 217381 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 134250 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 363107 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 180446 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 148942 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197593 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Russian aviation strikes at frontline Nevske in Luhansk region - RMA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22940 views

Russian troops attacked the frontline town of Nevske in Luhansk region with multiple launch rocket systems and aircraft.

Russian aviation strikes at frontline Nevske in Luhansk region - RMA

Russians attacked Nevske from the air, housing "squeezed" from Ukrainians will be given to representatives of the "LPR" law enforcement agencies first, checks at the entrance to Rubizhne last several hours. This was reported by the Luhansk Regional State Administration, UNN reports .

The occupiers attacked the frontline Nevske with multiple launch rocket systems and aircraft. The invaders are constantly attacking the de-occupied settlements. Makeevka, Stelmakhovka, Kuzemivka and Nevskoye suffered from enemy artillery and mortar attacks more than 100 times yesterday. Unfortunately, the locals have become accustomed to the difficult security situation around them

- said Artem Lysogor, head of the Luhansk regional military administration.

Details

The enemy attacked 18 times in the Kupyansk and Lyman sectors. In particular, in the areas of Stelmakhivka, Andriivka, Nevske, and Makiivka. The defense forces are taking measures to strengthen their borders and prevent the enemy from advancing.

Addendum

The so-called "People's Council of the LPR" passed a law according to which local collaborators - law enforcement officers and social workers - will have priority to claim ownerless housing. This is the very housing that the occupation authorities are currently "nationalizing". He is looking for empty apartments of Luhansk residents who have evacuated and will not return within 30 days to re-register them.

When entering Rubizhne, the invaders carefully check the civilian population. From time to time, these "security measures" turn into demonstrations. Residents of Rubizhne say that at such times they can wait for five hours.

Recall

The occupiers of a utility company in occupied Severodonetsk have halved the salaries of employees and are issuing subpoenas.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar
