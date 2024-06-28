Russian aviation strikes at frontline Nevske in Luhansk region - RMA

Russians attacked Nevske from the air, housing "squeezed" from Ukrainians will be given to representatives of the "LPR" law enforcement agencies first, checks at the entrance to Rubizhne last several hours. This was reported by the Luhansk Regional State Administration, UNN reports .

The occupiers attacked the frontline Nevske with multiple launch rocket systems and aircraft. The invaders are constantly attacking the de-occupied settlements. Makeevka, Stelmakhovka, Kuzemivka and Nevskoye suffered from enemy artillery and mortar attacks more than 100 times yesterday. Unfortunately, the locals have become accustomed to the difficult security situation around them - said Artem Lysogor, head of the Luhansk regional military administration.

Details

The enemy attacked 18 times in the Kupyansk and Lyman sectors. In particular, in the areas of Stelmakhivka, Andriivka, Nevske, and Makiivka. The defense forces are taking measures to strengthen their borders and prevent the enemy from advancing.

Addendum

The so-called "People's Council of the LPR" passed a law according to which local collaborators - law enforcement officers and social workers - will have priority to claim ownerless housing. This is the very housing that the occupation authorities are currently "nationalizing". He is looking for empty apartments of Luhansk residents who have evacuated and will not return within 30 days to re-register them.

When entering Rubizhne, the invaders carefully check the civilian population. From time to time, these "security measures" turn into demonstrations. Residents of Rubizhne say that at such times they can wait for five hours.

Recall

The occupiers of a utility company in occupied Severodonetsk have halved the salaries of employees and are issuing subpoenas.