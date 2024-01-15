Russian army fired 29 times at the border of Chernihiv region over a week: 189 explosions recorded

Last week, Russian troops shelled 14 border settlements in Chernihiv region, 189 explosions were recorded. In particular, the enemy fired missiles at the regional center. This was reported by the head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration Vyacheslav Chaus, according to UNN.

Over the past week, the enemy fired 29 times at 14 border settlements in Chernihiv region. 189 explosions were recorded - Chaus wrote on Telegram.

Details

In particular, on January 13, 23 private houses, 4 shops, as well as windows and balconies in 20 apartments of a high-rise building were damaged as a result of a rocket attack on the regional center.

There was no information on casualties, said the head of the JMA.

Addendum

The border area of Chernihiv region came under hostile fire yesterday, allegedly from multiple rocket launchers.