Russian army attacks Chernihiv region border area with mortars and drones: 21 explosions

Russian troops shelled the border area of Chernihiv region with various types of weapons over the past day, causing 21 explosions in two communities, the Northern Regional Office of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported on Tuesday, UNN reported.

Details

"Over the course of the day, Russian troops attacked the border area of Chernihiv region with various types of weapons. 21 explosions were recorded," the SBGS reported on Facebook and listed them:

Semenivka community: 17 explosions (probably from mortars and FPV drone) in the direction of Leonivka, Bleshnya and Halahanivka.

Snovska community: 4 explosions (parades, FPV drones and an explosive device dropped from a UAV) in the direction of Yeline.

There is no information on deaths and injuries among the local population as a result of the shelling.

