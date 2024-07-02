Russian army attacks Chernihiv region border area with mortars and drones: 21 explosions

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 56678 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 63919 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 86329 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 170144 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 216402 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 133679 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 362713 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 180363 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 148894 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197567 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Popular news

A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

April 3, 11:39 PM • 33318 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 45932 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 52969 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 66411 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 50931 views
Publications

UNN Lite

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 1894 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 5784 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 12497 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 33892 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 35773 views
Russian army attacks Chernihiv region border area with mortars and drones: 21 explosions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 34261 views

Russian troops shelled the border area of Chernihiv region with various types of weapons over the past day, causing 21 explosions in two communities.

Russian army attacks Chernihiv region border area with mortars and drones: 21 explosions

Russian troops shelled the border area of Chernihiv region with various types of weapons over the past day, causing 21 explosions in two communities, the Northern Regional Office of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported on Tuesday, UNN reported.  

Details

"Over the course of the day, Russian troops attacked the border area of Chernihiv region with various types of weapons. 21 explosions were recorded," the SBGS reported on Facebook and listed them:

  • Semenivka community: 17 explosions (probably from mortars and FPV drone) in the direction of Leonivka, Bleshnya and Halahanivka. 
  • Snovska community: 4 explosions (parades, FPV drones and an explosive device dropped from a UAV) in the direction of Yeline.

There is no information on deaths and injuries among the local population as a result of the shelling.

Russian army fired eight times at the border of Sumy region - RMA7/1/24, 10:07 AM • 20389 views

War
Chernihiv Oblast
