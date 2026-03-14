Russian army attacked Zaporizhzhia: one person killed, seven more injured
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the strike, a house was damaged, one person was killed, and seven were injured. A woman may be under the rubble; a rescue operation is underway.
The Russian army attacked Zaporizhzhia - an apartment building was damaged. As reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, one person was killed and seven were injured in the attack, and a woman may be under the rubble, UNN reports.
Details
According to Fedorov, an apartment building was damaged and a fire broke out as a result of the Russian attack. Emergency services went to the scene.
It later became known that one person had died.
The number of victims is growing - already 7 injured as a result of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia. Previously, one woman is under the rubble
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