Russian army attacked Zaporizhzhia: one person killed, seven more injured

The Russian army attacked Zaporizhzhia - an apartment building was damaged. As reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, one person was killed and seven were injured in the attack, and a woman may be under the rubble, UNN reports.

Details

According to Fedorov, an apartment building was damaged and a fire broke out as a result of the Russian attack. Emergency services went to the scene.

It later became known that one person had died.

The number of victims is growing - already 7 injured as a result of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia. Previously, one woman is under the rubble - Fedorov added.

Russian drone attacked a patrol car in Zaporizhzhia, a police officer was injured