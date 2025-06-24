Russian airports in Tambov, Penza, and Saratov introduced flight restrictions in the morning for "safety"

Temporary restrictions on the reception and departure of aircraft were introduced this morning at three Russian airports, as reported by Rosaviatsia, writes UNN.

Details

The restrictions affected the airports of Tambov, Penza, and Saratov in the Russian Federation.

Initially, at 8:29 local time, they were introduced in Tambov, at 9:20 - in Penza, and at 9:29 - in Saratov.

They explain it as "to ensure flight safety."

Addition

Earlier, Telegram channels reported about drones in the Moscow region.

The Russian Ministry of Defense claims that their air defense destroyed 20 drones overnight.

Of these, 14 were shot down over the territory of the Kursk region, two in the Moscow region, and one each over the territories of the Belgorod, Bryansk, Smolensk, and Oryol regions.