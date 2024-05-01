Russian air strike on Zolochiv: 9 people wounded, including a child

In Zolochiv, Kharkiv region, the number of people injured in a Russian airstrike has increased to nine. Among the victims is an 11-year-old boy. This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office , UNN reports.

The number of wounded increased to nine: six civilian men, two women and an 11-year-old boy. - reported the Kharkiv Prosecutor's Office.

Context

Russians conducted an air strike on Zolochiv, Bohodukhiv district. It was reported that the attack damaged administrative buildings and private homes in the center of the village and destroyed at least 20 cars.