Russia launched almost 1,800 drones and dozens of missiles at Ukraine in a week – Zelenskyy
Kyiv • UNN
In seven days, the enemy launched 1,770 drones and 86 missiles with foreign components. Zelenskyy called on the world to block the supply routes of components to the Russian Federation.
Over the past week, Russia has launched massive attacks on the territory of Ukraine, using hundreds of strike weapons. This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on his Telegram channel, writes UNN.
Details
According to Zelenskyy, in seven days, Russian troops used 1,770 attack drones, more than 1,530 guided aerial bombs, and 86 missiles, including more than 20 ballistic ones.
The President emphasized that each Russian missile contains at least 60 foreign components that enter Russia bypassing sanctions.
The schemes of such supplies are known, and they must be eliminated
Zelenskyy also emphasized that if the world cannot simultaneously provide enough air defense systems to protect the sky in Europe and the Middle East, it is necessary to deprive Russia of the ability to produce missiles.
I am grateful to everyone who continues sanction work to protect lives
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