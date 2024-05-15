Russia is using the topic of "negotiations" as a bargaining chip, Russia only needs negotiations to pause and build up forces - Center for Countering Disinformation

Russia is playing up the topic of "negotiations" as a bargaining tactic, but the truth is that Russia lacks men and equipment, and the offensive on Kharkiv and Sumy is a bluff, it is impossible, only actions in the border regions, and their main hope is to stretch Ukrainian forces and advance in the East, and the negotiations of the Russian Federation are needed only for a pause and accumulation of forces, said the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council Andriy Kovalenko, writes UNN.

Details

"Russia is predictably starting to use the topic of 'negotiations'. Putin's statement that they are possible without the withdrawal of Russian troops is a bargain, and he is ready to put the border of Kharkiv region on the table, as well as signal that if you don't want them, I will go to other regions," Kovalenko said on Telegram.

But, according to him, "the truth is that the Russians lack people and equipment - an attack on Kharkiv and Sumy is a bluff, it is impossible, only actions in the border regions". "And the main hope of the Russians is that by stretching our forces, they will advance in the East," said the head of the NSDC's Central Intelligence Center.

"Our key task is to survive. This is the task for this year. It is clear that there will be no negotiations. Russia needs negotiations only to pause and gather strength," Kovalenko emphasized.

