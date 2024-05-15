Russia is using the topic of "negotiations" as a bargaining chip, Russia only needs negotiations to pause and build up forces - Center for Countering Disinformation

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 79033 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 106882 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 149764 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 153863 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250184 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174115 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165379 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148322 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225824 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113056 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

March 1, 02:35 PM • 34384 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 43880 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 38016 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 62282 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 56311 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250184 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225824 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211882 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237632 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224445 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 79033 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 56311 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 62282 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112871 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113774 views
Actual
Russia is using the topic of "negotiations" as a bargaining chip, Russia only needs negotiations to pause and build up forces - Center for Countering Disinformation

Russia is using the topic of "negotiations" as a bargaining chip, Russia only needs negotiations to pause and build up forces - Center for Countering Disinformation

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25594 views

Russia is playing up the topic of "negotiations" as a bargaining tactic, but the truth is that Russia lacks the men and equipment for a major offensive, and their main hope is to stretch Ukrainian forces and advance in the East, while Ukraine's key task is to survive, Russia needs negotiations only to pause and gather strength.

Russia is playing up the topic of "negotiations" as a bargaining tactic, but the truth is that Russia lacks men and equipment, and the offensive on Kharkiv and Sumy is a bluff, it is impossible, only actions in the border regions, and their main hope is to stretch Ukrainian forces and advance in the East, and the negotiations of the Russian Federation are needed only for a pause and accumulation of forces, said the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council Andriy Kovalenko, writes UNN

Details

"Russia is predictably starting to use the topic of 'negotiations'. Putin's statement that they are possible without the withdrawal of Russian troops is a bargain, and he is ready to put the border of Kharkiv region on the table, as well as signal that if you don't want them, I will go to other regions," Kovalenko said on Telegram.

But, according to him, "the truth is that the Russians lack people and equipment - an attack on Kharkiv and Sumy is a bluff, it is impossible, only actions in the border regions". "And the main hope of the Russians is that by stretching our forces, they will advance in the East," said the head of the NSDC's Central Intelligence Center.

"Our key task is to survive. This is the task for this year. It is clear that there will be no negotiations. Russia needs negotiations only to pause and gather strength," Kovalenko emphasized.

Putin backs China's peace plan before visit to Beijing15.05.24, 08:30 • 31600 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics
national-security-and-defense-council-of-ukraineNational Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
sumySums
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising