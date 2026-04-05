Russia is transferring significant forces to the Zaporizhzhia direction - Andriushchenko

Russian troops sharply intensified the transfer of units towards the Zaporizhzhia direction at the end of the week. This was reported by the head of the Center for the Study of Occupation Petro Andryushchenko on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, at the beginning of the week, movements corresponded to the usual schedule and even showed a slowdown.

However, the situation changed from the second half of Thursday.

We are recording an unexpectedly large transfer to the Zaporizhzhia direction from Donetsk. Units are being transferred not from training or repair, but directly from positions near the front line. - Andryushchenko noted.

This refers to convoys of up to one unit - an average of 50-60 pieces of equipment, including tractors transporting armored vehicles.

In addition, the transportation of marine containers by military trucks from the Rostov-on-Don direction to Berdiansk was recorded.

This, according to Andryushchenko, indicates the use of the Rostov port for military purposes.

Occupiers sharply changed the direction of movement of equipment and ammunition through Mariupol - Andriushchenko