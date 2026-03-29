Occupiers sharply changed the direction of movement of equipment and ammunition through Mariupol - Andriushchenko

Russian troops changed the nature of military transfers through temporarily occupied Mariupol at the end of the week: if at the beginning of the week the main movement was recorded in the direction of the north of the Donetsk region, then from Friday evening the emphasis shifted to the Berdyansk direction. This was reported by the head of the Center for the Study of Occupation Petro Andryushchenko in his official Telegram channel, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, during the first half of the week, the situation remained relatively stable. Military movements of Russian forces were recorded both from the Zaporizhzhia region and from Rostov-on-Don, and the main direction remained the north of the Donetsk region.

However, on Thursday, the first conditionally anomalous transfer of armored vehicles to the Zaporizhzhia direction was recorded. This refers to a significant column that passed through Mariupol.

More than 20 tractors, mostly with armored personnel carriers and BMP-class equipment, but no less than 5 tanks. All equipment is "crated" and in fresh condition. Not new, but looks, according to sources, "alive" - Andryushchenko reported.

After that, the direction of transfer changed significantly. The movement of equipment towards the north of the Donetsk region almost ceased, instead, from Friday evening, a large-scale transfer to the Berdyansk direction began.

As Andryushchenko noted, it is mainly about ammunition, which is transported by trucks of various capacities and lengths. In two days, according to his data, more than 65 trucks with ammunition were recorded.

In total, in two days, more than 65 trucks with ammunition, of which at least 15 - (probably, - ed.) with missiles for air defense - he noted.

Andryushchenko did not specify what exactly caused the change in the logistics of the occupation forces, but drew attention to the sharp increase in the volume of movement of ammunition and armored vehicles precisely in the southern direction.

Recall

On the night of March 29, the Russians attacked Ukraine with a Kinzhal aeroballistic missile and 442 Shahed-type attack UAVs, Gerbera, Italmas, and other types of drones.