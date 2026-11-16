Russia is reinforcing military posts near Norway due to the threat of Ukrainian drone strikes

Russian military personnel have begun protecting their posts on the border with Norway using sandbags and anti-drone nets. Such measures may indicate Moscow’s concerns about long-range strikes by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, although experts do not rule out preparations for a possible confrontation with NATO. Defence Express reports this, citing the UK Defence Journal, writes UNN.

Details

The strengthening of Russian positions was reported by the commander of the Norwegian Joint Headquarters, Vice Admiral Rune Andersen. According to him, Russia is being forced to reinforce the protection of military facilities because of the threat of Ukrainian attacks.

The Russians previously installed anti-drone nets even on the Northern Fleet’s nuclear-powered submarines. In addition, in May 2026, the Russian Federation formed a separate regiment operating Ka-29 helicopters to counter drones.

Experts do not rule out preparations for a conflict with NATO

The Olenya airfield, where Tu-95MS strategic bombers are based, is of particular importance. The facility is within the potential range of Ukrainian long-range strike weapons.

At the same time, Defence Express analysts note that the strengthening of positions near Norway may be connected not only with protection against the Armed Forces of Ukraine, but also with Russia’s possible preparations for a confrontation with NATO countries.

According to Andersen, over the past three years the Alliance has tripled the presence of naval forces and strategic aviation in the region, while seeking to avoid dangerous escalation.

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