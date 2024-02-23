The russian federation has created a "Soyuz" unit of athletes to participate in the war against Ukraine. This was reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports.

Details

According to information, russia has created a new unit "Soyuz" consisting of participants of martial arts tournaments aimed at participating in the war against Ukraine.

The initiative was founded by sergey kiriyenko, First Deputy Head of the russian presidential administration.

The unit received support from large state-owned companies, such as Rosatom and Sberbank, which spent significant amounts of money on weapons and optical equipment during the war in Ukraine.

The russian Special Forces University in Chechnya is responsible for training fighters in the Soyuz.

