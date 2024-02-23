russia forms a detachment of athletes to participate in the war against Ukraine

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 39703 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 153878 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 92077 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 326457 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 268861 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 202484 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 237954 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253151 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159255 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372483 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+15°
1.9m/s
48%
Popular news

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 131554 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 99883 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 93170 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 35634 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 79427 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 81135 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 153878 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 326457 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 230026 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 268861 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 27067 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 36874 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 34032 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 94352 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 101025 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

russia forms a detachment of athletes to participate in the war against Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 38750 views

The russian federation has created a new military unit called "Soyuz" consisting of martial arts fighters to participate in the war against Ukraine, trained by a Russian special forces university in Chechnya.

russia forms a detachment of athletes to participate in the war against Ukraine

The russian federation has created a "Soyuz" unit of athletes to participate in the war against Ukraine. This was reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports.

Details

According to information, russia has created a new unit "Soyuz" consisting of participants of martial arts tournaments aimed at participating in the war against Ukraine.

The initiative was founded by sergey kiriyenko, First Deputy Head of the russian presidential administration.

The unit received support from large state-owned companies, such as Rosatom and Sberbank, which spent significant amounts of money on weapons and optical equipment during the war in Ukraine.

The russian Special Forces University in Chechnya is responsible for training fighters in the Soyuz.

Fedorov: Occupants in the occupied territories have created a "Smersh"-like unit to detect resistance28.01.24, 10:04 • 33253 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarSportsPolitics
Ukraine
Brent
$65.54
Bitcoin
$83,371.40
S&P 500
$5,137.59
Tesla
$241.63
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,050.00
Ethereum
$1,797.87