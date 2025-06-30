Russia does not have enough forces to create a buffer zone along the entire border with Ukraine – Demchenko

Russian occupiers do not have enough forces to create a buffer zone along the entire length of the border - within Sumy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv regions. However, the enemy does not have such a task. Russia's goal is to seize the entire Ukraine. This was stated by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service Andriy Demchenko during a telethon, an UNN correspondent reports.

Russia's statements regarding the creation of a buffer zone probably concerned the entire length of the border, both within Sumy, Chernihiv, and Kharkiv regions. But for this, the enemy certainly does not have enough forces. He certainly does not have the task of creating this buffer zone. Russia's task is exclusively to seize all territories of Ukraine. - Demchenko stated.

Demchenko reminded that the length of the border with Russia within Sumy region is about 550 km.

Only in a small section does the enemy continue its actions to use small assault groups of infantry, which tried to advance deep into our country, but even as of now, the enemy cannot achieve its goal, because due to the resilience and heroism of Ukrainian defenders, the enemy's attempts have significantly decreased, because the enemy suffers heavy losses - said Demchenko.

According to him, only in the defense zones of the State Border Guard Service units, which are side by side with the Armed Forces of Ukraine within Khotyn and Yunakivka communities, there are dozens of killed and dozens of wounded invaders trying to enter Ukrainian territory. Demchenko also noted that the enemy does not use armored vehicles in this section.

There are no shellings of Sumy with barrel artillery: Kovalenko reported on the situation in the border area

Addition

On June 29, Demchenko reported that Russian occupiers are trying to use infantry groups in Khotyn and Yunakivka communities in Sumy region, but their activity has significantly decreased recently and the enemy cannot achieve its goals in order to advance deep into Ukrainian territory.

On June 26, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported that the advance of the Russian army in Sumy region has been stopped.

The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, Andriy Kovalenko, noted that the advance of Russian troops in the Sumy border area has been stopped due to desertion and personnel losses.