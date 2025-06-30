$41.640.06
What changes await Ukrainians in July: a new voltage standard in the power grid and the return of salary indexation
What changes await Ukrainians in July: a new voltage standard in the power grid and the return of salary indexation
President Zelenskyy posthumously awarded pilot Maksym Ustymenko the title of Hero of Ukraine: details of the decree
Trump considers new sanctions against Russia after July vacation - Senator Lindsey Graham
A Week on the Growing Moon: Astro-Forecast for June 30 - July 6
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?
Five long-awaited premieres: what to watch in hot July
Physical therapist explained the possible consequences of scoliosis and the causes of its occurrence
The GUR commented on whether Russia is delaying prisoner exchanges
Chernyshov Released on 120 Million Hryvnia Bail
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
Russia does not have enough forces to create a buffer zone along the entire border with Ukraine – Demchenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 814 views

Russian occupiers do not have sufficient forces to create a buffer zone along the border with Sumy, Chernihiv, and Kharkiv regions; their true goal is to seize the entire territory of Ukraine. The enemy is suffering significant losses, using only infantry groups, without armored vehicles, in this area.

Russia does not have enough forces to create a buffer zone along the entire border with Ukraine – Demchenko

Russian occupiers do not have enough forces to create a buffer zone along the entire length of the border - within Sumy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv regions. However, the enemy does not have such a task. Russia's goal is to seize the entire Ukraine. This was stated by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service Andriy Demchenko during a telethon, an UNN correspondent reports.

Russia's statements regarding the creation of a buffer zone probably concerned the entire length of the border, both within Sumy, Chernihiv, and Kharkiv regions. But for this, the enemy certainly does not have enough forces. He certainly does not have the task of creating this buffer zone. Russia's task is exclusively to seize all territories of Ukraine.

- Demchenko stated.

Demchenko reminded that the length of the border with Russia within Sumy region is about 550 km.

Only in a small section does the enemy continue its actions to use small assault groups of infantry, which tried to advance deep into our country, but even as of now, the enemy cannot achieve its goal, because due to the resilience and heroism of Ukrainian defenders, the enemy's attempts have significantly decreased, because the enemy suffers heavy losses

- said Demchenko.

According to him, only in the defense zones of the State Border Guard Service units, which are side by side with the Armed Forces of Ukraine within Khotyn and Yunakivka communities, there are dozens of killed and dozens of wounded invaders trying to enter Ukrainian territory. Demchenko also noted that the enemy does not use armored vehicles in this section.

There are no shellings of Sumy with barrel artillery: Kovalenko reported on the situation in the border area 29.06.25, 16:47 • 3834 views

Addition

On June 29, Demchenko reported that Russian occupiers are trying to use infantry groups in Khotyn and Yunakivka communities in Sumy region, but their activity has significantly decreased recently and the enemy cannot achieve its goals in order to advance deep into Ukrainian territory.

On June 26, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported that the advance of the Russian army in Sumy region has been stopped.

The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, Andriy Kovalenko, noted that the advance of Russian troops in the Sumy border area has been stopped due to desertion and personnel losses.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarNews of the World
Sumy Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Chernihiv Oblast
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Ukraine
