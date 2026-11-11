Russia continues attacking energy infrastructure; parts of eight regions are without electricity — where the situation is most difficult

Russian attacks on Ukraine’s energy sector continue. As of the morning of November 11, parts of eight regions are without power, with the situation most difficult in the Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Odesa regions. Emergency outages are in effect in the Kharkiv region. This was reported by the Ministry of Energy, writes UNN.

Enemy attacks

"Over the past day, Russia continued to attack Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. As a result of the shelling, as of the morning, some consumers in the Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhzhia, Kyiv, Rivne, Kharkiv, Odesa and Chernihiv regions were without power," the Ministry of Energy stated.

As noted, "the situation remains the most difficult in the Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Odesa regions."

"The situation also remains difficult in frontline regions due to hostilities and constant shelling. The enemy systematically attacks energy infrastructure there every day," the statement said.

As stated, energy workers are working around the clock to restore the damaged equipment as quickly as possible. Restoration work is being complicated by prolonged air-raid alerts and the threat of repeated shelling.

Over the past day in Sloviansk, Donetsk region, a team of energy workers reportedly came under attack by a Russian drone while performing their official duties. As a result, one employee was injured. He was taken to a hospital, where he is receiving the necessary medical care.

Emergency outages and schedules

"Due to equipment damage and a drop in voltage in the high-voltage network, emergency outages have been forced to be introduced in the Kharkiv region. A return to scheduled outages will take place after the situation in the energy system stabilizes," the statement said.

In most regions of Ukraine, as stated, hourly electricity outage schedules are in effect, while capacity restriction schedules apply to industry. Due to continuous attacks, the electricity supply situation may change rapidly throughout the day, sometimes even several times an hour.

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