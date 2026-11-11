Russia attacked Ukraine with a missile; 144 of 163 drones neutralized

$45.410.0950.820.17
ukenru
04:28 AM • 9822 views
Ukraine hopes to test the Freyja anti-ballistic system as early as this winter — Zelenskyy
November 10, 11:48 PM • 17797 views
The U.S. House of Representatives failed in its attempt to impeach Pete Hegseth
November 10, 10:46 PM • 17364 views
"Could I forgive Putin on the last day of my life? No," Zelenskyy
November 10, 08:50 PM • 18230 views
In Abu Dhabi, the issue of a large-scale exchange of 1,000 for 1,000 or 1,500 for 1,500 was discussed — Zelenskyy
November 10, 07:15 PM • 28573 views
Plasterers have overtaken IT specialists: which professionals can earn over 60,000 hryvnias in UkrainePhoto
November 10, 06:47 PM • 20143 views
On November 11, schedules will be in effect around the clock in Ukraine — how long you will have to sit without electricity
Exclusive
November 10, 06:35 PM • 17808 views
Major road accident in Bulgaria — the Foreign Ministry responds on whether any Ukrainians are among those affected
November 10, 06:07 PM • 15375 views
Witkoff and Kushner may visit Moscow and Kyiv after talks in Abu Dhabi - media
November 10, 05:46 PM • 24063 views
Nations League: Can Ukraine get revenge against Northern Ireland in Belfast?PhotoVideo
November 10, 05:28 PM • 12496 views
Ukraine received no new PAC-3 missiles in October: Europe awaits U.S. approval for deliveries – media
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Popular news
Meghan Markle’s father cut off his electronic monitoring bracelet and risks being detainedNovember 10, 09:01 PM • 13983 views
At the talks, the Russian Federation claimed to have captured half of the Donbas territories controlled by Ukraine — ZelenskyyNovember 10, 09:28 PM • 5734 views
Ukraine is preparing an additional safe route for residents to leave occupied Oleshky — LubinetsNovember 10, 09:47 PM • 4624 views
A massive UAV attack left Kryvyi Rih without electricity12:50 AM • 9408 views
The number of Ukrainians with refugee status in the EU has decreased: Eurostat dataPhoto02:23 AM • 3918 views
Publications
Plasterers have overtaken IT specialists: which professionals can earn over 60,000 hryvnias in UkrainePhotoNovember 10, 07:15 PM • 28573 views
Nations League: Can Ukraine get revenge against Northern Ireland in Belfast?PhotoVideoNovember 10, 05:46 PM • 24063 views
The Rada is preparing changes to taxation: which Ukrainians will pay more and what will happen to VAT for businesses PhotoNovember 10, 04:06 PM • 21327 views
The exchange rate is under full control — an economist forecast whether sharp currency fluctuations should be expected
Exclusive
November 10, 04:00 PM • 24088 views
Sanatoriums can become a full-fledged part of veterans’ rehabilitation: MP explains why it is important to preserve health resort infrastructure
Exclusive
November 10, 03:45 PM • 21361 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Elon Musk
Meghan Markle
Pope Leo XIV
Actual places
Ukraine
Abu Dhabi
United States
Great Britain
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Meghan Markle’s father cut off his electronic monitoring bracelet and risks being detainedNovember 10, 09:01 PM • 14030 views
“Just two YouTubers relaxing” — Haaland taught MrBeast meditationPhotoVideoNovember 10, 07:56 PM • 13285 views
Patron the dog has become a father and showed the first photos of the puppiesVideoNovember 10, 06:22 PM • 14360 views
Meghan Markle appeared in public for the first time after her father's arrest, but declined to speakNovember 10, 04:28 PM • 14591 views
Paul McCartney has entered the top three richest musicians in the world with a fortune of $1.4 billionNovember 10, 03:57 PM • 14577 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Social network
The Guardian
Technology
Heating

Russia attacked Ukraine with a missile; 144 of 163 drones neutralized

Kyiv • UNN

 • 68 views

On the night of November 11, Russia launched an Kh-59/69 missile and 163 drones. Air defense shot down or suppressed 144 targets, including 14 “Banderols.”

Russia attacked Ukraine with a missile; 144 of 163 drones neutralized

On the night of November 11, Russia attacked Ukraine with a missile and 163 drones. A total of 144 of them, including 14 "Banderols," were shot down or suppressed. UNN reports this with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Where and with what the Russian Federation attacked

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of November 11 (starting at 18:00 on November 10), the enemy attacked with a Kh-59/69 guided aircraft missile from the Black Sea, 163 Shahed-type attack UAVs (91 of them were jet-powered), Gerbera, S8000 Banderol/Dan-T, and Parodiya-type decoy drones from the following directions: Oryol, Kursk, Millerovo, Shatalovo in the Russian Federation, and the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea — Hvardiiske.

How many were destroyed

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defense forces had shot down/suppressed 14 Banderol/Dan-T and 130 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (72 of them were jet-powered), Gerbera drones, and drones of other types; several attack UAVs are still in the air, and combat operations are ongoing.

Hits by the enemy's air attack weapons were recorded at 17 locations, as well as crashes of downed targets (debris) at 7 locations.

Russia lost more than 2,500 troops in one day in the war against Ukraine11.11.26, 07:44 • 830 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
Kursk
Ukrainian Air Force
Shahed-136
Kh-59
Crimea
Ukraine