Russia attacked Ukraine with a missile; 144 of 163 drones neutralized

On the night of November 11, Russia attacked Ukraine with a missile and 163 drones. A total of 144 of them, including 14 "Banderols," were shot down or suppressed. UNN reports this with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Where and with what the Russian Federation attacked

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of November 11 (starting at 18:00 on November 10), the enemy attacked with a Kh-59/69 guided aircraft missile from the Black Sea, 163 Shahed-type attack UAVs (91 of them were jet-powered), Gerbera, S8000 Banderol/Dan-T, and Parodiya-type decoy drones from the following directions: Oryol, Kursk, Millerovo, Shatalovo in the Russian Federation, and the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea — Hvardiiske.

How many were destroyed

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defense forces had shot down/suppressed 14 Banderol/Dan-T and 130 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (72 of them were jet-powered), Gerbera drones, and drones of other types; several attack UAVs are still in the air, and combat operations are ongoing.

Hits by the enemy's air attack weapons were recorded at 17 locations, as well as crashes of downed targets (debris) at 7 locations.

Russia lost more than 2,500 troops in one day in the war against Ukraine