Russia lost more than 2,500 troops in one day in the war against Ukraine

During the day on November 10, the enemy lost 2,580 military personnel in the war in Ukraine. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of Russian troops since the beginning of the full-scale invasion amounted to approximately 1,614,180 people as of November 11.

Reminder

In October, Russia lost more than 54,000 military personnel killed or seriously wounded.

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