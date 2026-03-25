Russia changes strike tactics against Ukraine - ISW warns of danger

Enemy attacks on Ukraine during March 23-24 represent a dangerous turn in Russian war tactics. This allows the occupiers to threaten most regions of Ukraine for longer periods of time and affect civilian targets, reports UNN with reference to the Institute for the Study of War.

Details

According to ISW, Russian forces have been launching a small number of missiles for several consecutive days before initiating a series of strikes with a larger number of missiles. The occupiers accumulate missiles between series of strikes before launching them, along with UAVs. This is done to increase the affected area and the number of casualties.

The report also indicates that Russia planned to launch strike series with over 1000 UAVs against Ukraine by autumn 2025, and the strike series on March 23-24 is the closest step by Russian forces to this goal.

Analysts at the Institute also note that the Russians are carrying out strikes in such a way that they coincide with days of negotiations involving the United States. In addition, the Russians seek to take advantage of the global shortage of Patriot interceptors and the war in the Middle East to increase their strikes on Ukraine.

Recall

On the night of March 25, the Russians launched another 147 drones at Ukraine, 121 of which were shot down or suppressed.