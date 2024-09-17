Russia attacks Kherson with a drone: 63-year-old man killed
Kyiv • UNN
In the Dniprovsky district of Kherson, Russian troops attacked a 63-year-old man with a drone. The victim died in hospital from his injuries.
On Tuesday, September 17, Russian troops attacked the Dniprovsky district of Kherson. A person was killed as a result of the enemy attack, said the head of the Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin, reports UNN.
Russia killed another resident of Kherson. Today, in Dniprovsky district, occupants attacked a 63-year-old man from a drone
According to him, he was taken to the hospital in serious condition. However, the victim died from his injuries.
On the afternoon of September 17, Russian troops dropped explosives from a drone in the Dniprovsky district of Kherson. As a result of the attack , a 45-year-old womanwho was in a store was injured, sustaining blast trauma and contusion.