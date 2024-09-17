Russia attacks Kherson with a drone: 63-year-old man killed

On Tuesday, September 17, Russian troops attacked the Dniprovsky district of Kherson. A person was killed as a result of the enemy attack, said the head of the Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin, reports UNN.

Details

Russia killed another resident of Kherson. Today, in Dniprovsky district, occupants attacked a 63-year-old man from a drone - Prokudin said.

According to him, he was taken to the hospital in serious condition. However, the victim died from his injuries.

Recall

On the afternoon of September 17, Russian troops dropped explosives from a drone in the Dniprovsky district of Kherson. As a result of the attack , a 45-year-old womanwho was in a store was injured, sustaining blast trauma and contusion.