Russia attacked Ukraine with 3,000 drones and hundreds of bombs in the week before Easter - Zelenskyy

In the last week alone, Russia has used over 3,000 attack drones, more than 1,450 guided aerial bombs, and 40 missiles of various types against Ukrainian cities and communities. This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as reported by UNN.

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According to him, Moscow is not reducing the intensity of the war against Ukraine and at the same time is investing in prolonging other wars, which leads to global destabilization.

Zelenskyy emphasized that a significant part of the drones Russia uses to attack Ukraine are so-called "Shaheds." He also drew attention to the fact that the same attack drones used to strike countries in the Middle East and the Gulf region are being used on Ukrainian territory.

This week alone, Russia has used over 3,000 attack drones against our cities and communities, and a significant portion of them are "Shaheds." Also, more than 1,450 guided aerial bombs and another 40 missiles of various types - the president noted.

The head of state emphasized that the Russians are not slowing down the war against Ukraine and its citizens. In addition, according to him, Russia is openly investing in prolonging another war, which results in global instability.

The President also stated that ballistic weapons are being used against Ukraine as cynically as against partners. He separately emphasized the broader consequences of military destabilization, particularly for global markets and sea routes.

The destabilization of global markets and the blocking of sea routes have not left any country unaffected. We are contributing to ensuring security - Zelenskyy said.

At the same time, he called on the international community not to lose time and opportunities to strengthen protection.

Zelenskyy emphasized the need to build common modern defense systems that have already been tested by war, as well as to develop joint production of effective modern weapons. He added that international coordination should enable the strengthening of security in Europe, the Middle East, and other parts of the world.

We need to build common and modern defense systems, tested by war. To develop joint production of modern and effective weapons. To unite capabilities so that people can live in peace in Europe, the Middle East, and other parts of the world - the president concluded.

Recall

In Ukraine, due to a massive drone attack by the Russian Federation, trains with passengers stopped. A number of flights are arriving late after the attack of 442 drones.