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Russia attacked Kharkiv with a strike drone on March 29 - there are casualties

Kyiv • UNN

 • 482 views

In the Kholodnohirskyi district, a private house and an outbuilding were damaged. As a result of the explosion, two people were injured and a car was damaged.

Russia attacked Kharkiv with a strike drone on March 29 - there are casualties

On Sunday, March 29, the Russian Armed Forces attacked Kharkiv with a combat drone. This was reported by Mayor Ihor Terekhov on his Telegram channel, according to UNN.

Details

The hit occurred in the Kholodnohirskyi district. A private house was damaged. Two residents are currently known to have been injured.

In turn, the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, clarified that an outbuilding on the territory of another private house was also damaged.

Also, the exploded drone damaged a passenger car. Rescuers are currently working at the scene.

Recall

On the night of March 29, Russians attacked civilian and energy infrastructure in Odesa region. As a result of the attack, an energy facility was damaged. One of the drones hit a private residential building, partially destroying its facade.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
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Oleh Syniehubov
Odesa Oblast
Ihor Terekhov
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