Russia announces strikes on civilians and tries to intimidate Nikopol - CPD

Russian propaganda has intensified its intimidation campaign, including threats of attacks on civilians in Nikopol and demonstrating the transfer of equipment in the Zaporizhzhia direction. This was stated by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation Andriy Kovalenko, as reported by UNN.

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According to him, the key goal of such actions is to sow fear among the population.

We remember how their attempts to send occupiers on boats towards Kherson ended – they quickly fed the fish. Now they are trying to scare Nikopol with the same tactics - Kovalenko noted.

He emphasized that Russia is effectively openly announcing terror against the civilian population, particularly through FPV drone attacks on civilians and transport.

Kovalenko urged citizens to rely exclusively on official statements from authorities and the military regarding the security situation.

At the same time, according to him, Russia is increasing information pressure amid preparations for new actions on the front in the spring-summer period, but some of the enemy's plans have already been thwarted thanks to the actions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Russians spread fakes about "crossing the Dnipro" in Nikopol and threaten with strikes - RVA