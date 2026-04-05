Russia announces strikes on civilians and tries to intimidate Nikopol - CPD

$43.8150.46
ukenru
11:39 AM • 12823 views
Strike on Lukoil oil refinery and port on the Baltic Sea - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced details
April 5, 07:54 AM • 31833 views
Zelenskyy warned of reduced US aid due to Middle East war - media
April 5, 05:22 AM • 48288 views
Palm Sunday - traditions, customs, and symbols of the holiday
Exclusive
April 4, 06:00 PM • 81517 views
Rain with wet snow and night frosts on the ground - a cold snap is coming to Ukraine
April 4, 03:43 PM • 72727 views
Witkoff and Kushner may visit Kyiv for the first time after Easter - Budanov
April 4, 02:09 PM • 72199 views
World Carrot Day - April 4: what are its benefits and how much should you eat?
April 4, 08:00 AM • 45887 views
Ukraine sanctioned the core of Russia's military-industrial complex, from arms manufacturers to sanction-evading networks - Zelenskyy enacted the NSDC decision
April 4, 07:30 AM • 88142 views
Early rising: benefit or a sign of problems
April 4, 05:27 AM • 35180 views
Mobilization of women is not being prepared - Ground Forces
April 4, 05:00 AM • 68752 views
April 4th - NATO's birthday: how the Alliance was created and why it is currently experiencing one of its most difficult crises
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+15°
5.1m/s
22%
750mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
South Korea asked Gulf countries to guarantee energy supplies and ship safetyApril 5, 05:02 AM • 33100 views
White House abruptly restricts press access to Trump amid illness rumorsApril 5, 06:40 AM • 8022 views
Putin's approval rating among Russians sharply dropped to 71% - ISWApril 5, 07:20 AM • 6150 views
Western allies ask Ukraine to stop attacks on Russian oil refineries - Budanov09:04 AM • 7806 views
Iran-linked group "Ashab al-Yamin" claims responsibility for terrorist attacks in Europe - FT11:27 AM • 27031 views
Publications
Palm Sunday - traditions, customs, and symbols of the holidayApril 5, 05:22 AM • 48280 views
World Carrot Day - April 4: what are its benefits and how much should you eat?April 4, 02:09 PM • 72192 views
Early rising: benefit or a sign of problemsApril 4, 07:30 AM • 88139 views
April 4th - NATO's birthday: how the Alliance was created and why it is currently experiencing one of its most difficult crisesApril 4, 05:00 AM • 68747 views
The history of the first mobile phone call and the evolution of gadgetsApril 3, 01:02 PM • 70062 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Hakan Fidan
Yulia Svyrydenko
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Closer to the Moon than to Earth": Artemis II crew shows epic photos from spacePhotoVideoApril 4, 10:47 AM • 29355 views
US court dismisses most of Blake Lively's claims against Justin BaldoniPhotoApril 4, 07:41 AM • 32338 views
Kylie Jenner showcased provocative looks for the Puss Puss coverPhotoApril 3, 09:23 AM • 44416 views
US court blocks Trump ballroom constructionApril 1, 02:47 PM • 58885 views
A new trailer for "Supergirl" has been released - a battle with Krem of the Yellow Hills and Momoa as the anti-heroVideoApril 1, 02:33 PM • 54918 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
McDonnell Douglas F-15 Eagle
Shahed-136
Starlink

Russia announces strikes on civilians and tries to intimidate Nikopol - CPD

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1080 views

Russia intimidates civilians with FPV drone attacks and demonstrative movement of equipment. Kovalenko urged to trust only official sources of information.

Russia announces strikes on civilians and tries to intimidate Nikopol - CPD

Russian propaganda has intensified its intimidation campaign, including threats of attacks on civilians in Nikopol and demonstrating the transfer of equipment in the Zaporizhzhia direction. This was stated by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation Andriy Kovalenko, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to him, the key goal of such actions is to sow fear among the population.

We remember how their attempts to send occupiers on boats towards Kherson ended – they quickly fed the fish. Now they are trying to scare Nikopol with the same tactics

- Kovalenko noted.

He emphasized that Russia is effectively openly announcing terror against the civilian population, particularly through FPV drone attacks on civilians and transport.

Kovalenko urged citizens to rely exclusively on official statements from authorities and the military regarding the security situation.

At the same time, according to him, Russia is increasing information pressure amid preparations for new actions on the front in the spring-summer period, but some of the enemy's plans have already been thwarted thanks to the actions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Russians spread fakes about "crossing the Dnipro" in Nikopol and threaten with strikes - RVA05.04.26, 15:33 • 1864 views

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Russian propaganda
Technology
War in Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Kherson