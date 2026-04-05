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Russians spread fakes about "crossing the Dnipro" in Nikopol and threaten with strikes - RVA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4304 views

The enemy is distributing leaflets with disinformation about the offensive and threatening to destroy equipment. The authorities urge to ignore provocations and trust only official sources.

Russians spread fakes about "crossing the Dnipro" in Nikopol and threaten with strikes - RVA

Leaflets with threats and disinformation, which are part of the enemy's information campaign, have reappeared in the Nikopol district. This was reported by the head of the Nikopol RVA Ivan Bazilyuk, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, in the leaflets, the Russians are trying to intimidate the population, in particular, they threaten to "destroy civilian equipment," promote narratives about "liberators," and spread fakes about an alleged offensive.

At the same time, as Bazilyuk emphasized, it is the Russian troops who shell the settlements of the district every day, which leads to civilian casualties and destruction of infrastructure.

This is not care, but an attempt to intimidate people, sow panic, and undermine trust in the real situation

- he noted.

The RVA emphasized that such actions are an element of information warfare and called on residents not to succumb to provocations, not to spread such materials, and to report them to law enforcement agencies.

Local authorities remind that only official sources of information should be trusted.

A day of mourning has been declared in Nikopol for those killed in the Russian attack - OMA05.04.26, 13:17 • 4790 views

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

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