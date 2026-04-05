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A day of mourning has been declared in Nikopol for those killed in the Russian attack - OMA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 870 views

Five people were killed and 28 injured in a Russian strike on a market. Among the injured, a 14-year-old girl is in critical condition.

A day of mourning has been declared in Nikopol for those killed in the Russian attack - OMA
Photo: t.me/dnipropetrovskaODA

A day of mourning has been declared in Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, for the victims of a Russian strike that claimed the lives of five people. This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA Oleksandr Hanzha, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to him, three women and two men died as a result of the attack. Another 28 people were injured, including a 14-year-old girl who is in serious condition in the hospital.

As the head of the OVA noted, Russian troops struck the market on a weekend morning when a large number of people were there.

This is not an accident. This is a deliberate strike against civilians. Deliberate terror against peaceful residents

- he emphasized.

The authorities expressed condolences to the families of the deceased.

Recall

On April 4, the Russian army attacked shopping pavilions in Nikopol with drones. 5 dead and 19 injured were reported.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

SocietyWar in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast