Ruslan Oliinyk become Deputy Minister for Reconstruction, Infrastructure and Transport

Ruslan Oliinyk has been appointed Deputy Minister for Restoration, Infrastructure and Transport of Ukraine, Taras Melnychuk, the government’s representative in parliament, said on social media on Thursday, UNN reports.

Ruslan Yuriiovych Oliinyk has been appointed Deputy Minister for Restoration, Infrastructure and Transport of Ukraine — Melnychuk wrote.

Background

Ruslan Yuriiovych Oliinyk, born in 1985, previously served as First Deputy Head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration. In July 2026, he served as acting head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration.

Lieutenant Colonel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Awarded a firearm by the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine (2023), the "Defender of Ukraine" (2024) and "Cross of the Ground Forces" (2025) medals, and the Honorary Certificate of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine "For Special Services to the Ukrainian People" (2025).

Education

Dnipropetrovsk National University of Railway Transport. Specialisation: "Electrical Engineering and Electromechanics," 2006.

Dnipropetrovsk State Agrarian and Economic University. Specialisation: "Public Administration and Management," 2018.

University of the State Fiscal Service of Ukraine. Specialisation: "Law," 2018.

Institute of State Security Management of Ukraine at Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv. Specialisation: "State Security," master’s degree. Field of study — "Military Sciences, National Security, Security of the State Border," 2022.

Professional experience

In 2025, Deputy Head, and in 2026 — First Deputy Head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration. Coordinated cooperation with military and law-enforcement agencies, work on the physical protection of critical infrastructure facilities, and the activities of the "Transparency and Accountability" group.

In 2022, he was conscripted into the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In 2023–2025, he served as commandant of the Kyiv region and First Deputy Head of the operational headquarters of the region’s Defence Council.

2018–2022. First Deputy Chairman of the Management Board of JSC "KVANT Plant" of the "Ukroboronprom" State Concern, Deputy Director General of the "Ukrtruboprom" association of enterprises.

2011–2019. Held managerial and advisory positions in security, industry and public administration, including at the state enterprise NAEC "Energoatom," the state enterprise "Artemsil," and the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration.

He has experience organising work on the physical protection of critical infrastructure facilities. One of the developers of the Kyiv region resilience plan. He led efforts to protect 110 and 35 kW substations in the Kyiv region.

One of the developers of the "Clear Sky" project — shooting down enemy drones with drones. A total of 4,562 targets have been shot down.

He has experience working with donors and international partners: UNHCR, the GEM Foundation, UNICEF, the World Bank and Target Fund partners (URTF), the international funds "Partnership for a Strong Ukraine" and "Stabilization Support Services," and AVT "Bavaria." Funds were raised to strengthen community resilience and assist the military.