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Rubio revealed details about Witkoff's negotiations in Russia and regarding Musk and Starlink for Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2252 views

Marco Rubio denied that the United States had prior knowledge of the restriction of Starlink for Ukraine. He confirmed Steve Witkoff's negotiations in the Russian Federation.

Rubio revealed details about Witkoff's negotiations in Russia and regarding Musk and Starlink for Ukraine

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio commented on reports that Elon Musk had ordered restrictions on the operation of the Starlink satellite system, which is used for Ukraine’s military needs. He also confirmed U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff’s visit to St. Petersburg, Russia, following talks in Oslo with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. UNN reports this, citing Bloomberg.

Details

Rubio, the publication writes, defended the Trump administration’s support for Ukraine, saying that the country "would not exist" without U.S. support.

"If it were not for assistance from the United States, particularly during the Trump administration, Ukraine would not exist today," Rubio told reporters on Wednesday, October 21, during a visit to India. "Ukraine as a sovereign state would not exist."

Rubio made the remarks in response to a question about a Wall Street Journal article stating that Elon Musk, the CEO of SpaceX, had recently ordered the Starlink satellite system, which helps Ukraine repel deadly Russian air attacks, to be slowed down.

The article, citing unnamed U.S. and other officials, said that Musk discussed the decision regarding Starlink with U.S. President Donald Trump after the slowdown became publicly known. The Journal also reported that a person familiar with the matter said Musk, a Trump ally, discussed slowing Starlink with administration officials before it took effect.

Musk himself ordered Starshield's operations for Ukraine to be restricted and may have coordinated this with Trump – WSJ21.10.26, 03:55 • 14616 views

Rubio said he was unaware of any prior knowledge by the U.S. president and said that the United States cannot control what a private company does with its product in any case.

It is not true that we somehow knew about this in advance or somehow directed it

Rubio said in response to a question about the WSJ article.

He said that the United States "is no longer going to take a defensive position on this issue," adding that Ukrainian soldiers had resisted Russia "absolutely very bravely."

Meanwhile, following his earlier comments, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as the publication writes, expressed a more optimistic view of relations with the United States at a press conference in Oslo on October 20, saying that he had discussed the exchange of intelligence and access to Starlink with special envoy Steve Witkoff.

"We were very specific, and the organization was very positive," Zelenskyy said alongside the leaders of Norway and Finland, who were also present at the talks.

Talks in Russia

Rubio said that Witkoff would hold talks with Russian officials in St. Petersburg as part of what he called "very difficult negotiations."

Russian media reported on the morning of October 21 that Witkoff was already in St. Petersburg.

The talks are currently focused on the fate of Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region, Rubio said, adding that some "creative ideas" had been proposed to overcome the differences.

"Both sides will have to agree to give something up," and these conversations are "difficult," Rubio said.

"I think that Ukraine’s primary desire is to ensure its long-term security so that it never again faces an invasion or attack in the future," Rubio noted.

Zelenskyy’s meeting with U.S. Special Envoy Witkoff has begun in Norway20.10.26, 17:43 • 14591 view

Julia Shramko

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