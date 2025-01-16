Rosneft oil depot near Voronezh continues to burn after being hit - CCO

After the Special Operations Forces destroyed a Rosneft oil depot near Voronezh, Russia, it is still on fire, the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Telegram on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

"Drones of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck the Rosneft base in the village of Liski, Voronezh region, Russia, on the night of January 16. The successful deepstrike was preceded by careful preparation and planning by the SDF. As a result of the strike, a massive fire broke out at the oil depot. Several tanks are still burning," the CCO said.

This oil depot is said to provide fuel to a group of Russian troops waging war against Ukraine.

