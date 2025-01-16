Rosneft oil depot near Voronezh continues to burn after being hit - CCO

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 116835 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 124895 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 126099 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 157533 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 108326 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 154139 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104179 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113765 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117087 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 107378 views

February 28, 10:17 AM • 107378 views
Macron urged Europe to abandon "happy vassalization" towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 39786 views

February 28, 11:38 AM • 39786 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 116169 views

02:48 PM • 116169 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 114124 views

03:20 PM • 114124 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

06:35 PM • 40016 views

06:35 PM • 40016 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 128701 views

02:39 PM • 128701 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 157534 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 157534 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 154140 views

February 28, 06:23 AM • 154140 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 183002 views

February 27, 01:15 PM • 183002 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 172440 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 172440 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 114124 views

03:20 PM • 114124 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 116169 views

02:48 PM • 116169 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 138281 views

February 28, 09:59 AM • 138281 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

February 28, 09:03 AM • 130265 views

February 28, 09:03 AM • 130265 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 147854 views

February 26, 05:09 PM • 147854 views
Rosneft oil depot near Voronezh continues to burn after being hit - CCO

Kyiv  •  UNN
 • 23258 views

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23258 views

The Ukrainian Armed Forces strike at a Rosneft oil depot in the village of Liski, Voronezh region of Russia. Tanks are still burning at the facility, which supplies fuel to Russian troops.

After the Special Operations Forces destroyed a Rosneft oil depot near Voronezh, Russia, it is still on fire, the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Telegram on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

"Drones of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck the Rosneft base in the village of Liski, Voronezh region, Russia, on the night of January 16. The successful deepstrike was preceded by careful preparation and planning by the SDF. As a result of the strike, a massive fire broke out at the oil depot. Several tanks are still burning," the CCO said.

This oil depot is said to provide fuel to a group of Russian troops waging war against Ukraine.

General Staff confirms damage to the Liskinskaya oil depot in the Voronezh region of Russia16.01.25, 14:09 • 22295 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
syly-spetsialnykh-operatsii-ukrainaSpecial Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

