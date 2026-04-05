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The roof of Russia's oldest military academy caught fire in Moscow - Syrskyi, Nayev, and Khomchak studied there

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4894 views

A fire broke out in Moscow at a higher command academy, covering an area of 200 square meters. Among the well-known graduates of this academy are two commanders-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Ruslan Khomchak and Oleksandr Syrskyi.

The roof of Russia's oldest military academy caught fire in Moscow - Syrskyi, Nayev, and Khomchak studied there

On Sunday, April 5, the roof of the Moscow Higher Combined Arms Command School caught fire. This was reported by Russian "media," according to UNN.

Details

Relevant footage has appeared online. The causes of the fire are currently unknown. The fire has been assigned an increased level of danger, and its area was about 200 square meters. People were evacuated from the building.

There is no information about fatalities or injuries.

Additionally

The Moscow Higher Combined Arms Command School is located at 2 Golovachova Street, in the Lyublino district in the west of the Russian capital. This educational institution has existed since 1917 and is considered the oldest military educational institution of the former USSR, and subsequently, of the Russian Federation.

Among the famous graduates of this school are two commanders-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Ruslan Khomchak (2020-2021) and Oleksandr Syrskyi (since 2024). In addition, Syrskyi himself is a native of the Vladimir region of Russia, while Khomchak is from Lviv.

Khomchak graduated from the school in 1988, and Syrskyi studied there from 1982 to 1986.

Serhiy Nayev, the future commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (2020-2024) and deputy chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (2017), also studied at the school, graduating in 1991.

Recall

On the night of April 5, the Ukrainian Defense Forces launched strikes on a number of important facilities of the Russian aggressor, including an oil refinery, a port, and an aircraft storage facility. The General Staff noted that the refinery is of strategic importance, providing fuel to both the civilian sector and the Russian army.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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Oleksandr Syrskyi