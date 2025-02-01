Romanian authorities have been searching for five missing Ukrainians for 20 days

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 37310 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 72941 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 103699 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 106979 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 125311 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102670 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 130854 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103612 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113344 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116937 views

Popular news
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 98143 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 26140 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113763 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 32043 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 108214 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 37310 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 125311 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 130854 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 163512 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153526 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 5705 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 12089 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 108214 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113763 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138894 views
Romanian authorities have been searching for five missing Ukrainians for 20 days

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 101308 views

Romanian rescuers are searching for five Ukrainians who tried to cross the border through the Maramures Mountains. The search using drones was suspended after six hours due to a lack of leads.

Romania is looking for five Ukrainians who tried to cross the border through the mountains and have not been in touch for 20 days. This was reported by Digi24, UNN wrote.

Details 

According to media reports, five Ukrainian citizens, divided into two groups, who intended to cross the border through the mountains, are wanted by Romanian authorities.

Mountain rescuers from Maramures are using drones and a special program to search for the missing. The search began after their families officially filed an application, explaining that they had not heard from their relatives for 20 days.

Unfortunately, the relatives were unable to provide any clues that could help in this search, only suggesting that the wanted persons followed certain routes that would lead them to the Pip Ivan Peak area, which is one of the most difficult and also the most dangerous areas

- said the Maramures rescue service.

The search for the missing persons was carried out with the help of drones, but "after more than six hours it was interrupted" and will resume if there are any further clues regarding the two groups of missing men. 

Recall 

In Zakarpattia, border guards rescued two men who got lost in the snowy highlands while trying to illegally cross the border. The violators with hypothermia were taken to the hospital and administrative reports were drawn up

Lost in the mountains near the border: three Ukrainians rescued in Romania26.12.24, 07:59 • 14974 views

Alina Volianska

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
romaniaRomania
ukraineUkraine

