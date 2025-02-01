Romanian authorities have been searching for five missing Ukrainians for 20 days

Romania is looking for five Ukrainians who tried to cross the border through the mountains and have not been in touch for 20 days. This was reported by Digi24, UNN wrote.

Details

According to media reports, five Ukrainian citizens, divided into two groups, who intended to cross the border through the mountains, are wanted by Romanian authorities.

Mountain rescuers from Maramures are using drones and a special program to search for the missing. The search began after their families officially filed an application, explaining that they had not heard from their relatives for 20 days.

Unfortunately, the relatives were unable to provide any clues that could help in this search, only suggesting that the wanted persons followed certain routes that would lead them to the Pip Ivan Peak area, which is one of the most difficult and also the most dangerous areas - said the Maramures rescue service.

The search for the missing persons was carried out with the help of drones, but "after more than six hours it was interrupted" and will resume if there are any further clues regarding the two groups of missing men.

Recall

In Zakarpattia, border guards rescued two men who got lost in the snowy highlands while trying to illegally cross the border. The violators with hypothermia were taken to the hospital and administrative reports were drawn up

